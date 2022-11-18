Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,093 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Futu by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $52.26 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

