Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.