Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,600 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

