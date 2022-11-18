Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declines By 7.6%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

