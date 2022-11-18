Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declines By 10.6%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $13.10 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $938.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -339.28%.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

