Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 6.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.79 on Friday. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

