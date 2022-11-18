Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Drops By 7.5%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 602,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit Stock Up 68.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 122,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also

