Short Interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Declines By 7.3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at $28,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in H World Group by 179.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 578,582 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in H World Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 513,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in H World Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.