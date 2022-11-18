Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 10.3%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $1,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $816,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

