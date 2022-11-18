Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 10.3%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $102.88.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $1,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $816,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
