Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Grows By 6.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:LSPD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 199.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 124,291 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

