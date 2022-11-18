Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Grows By 6.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
NYSE:LSPD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $68.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 199.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 124,291 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.