Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 5,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 706,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

