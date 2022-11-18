SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 208,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,144,531 shares.The stock last traded at $61.58 and had previously closed at $62.30.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

