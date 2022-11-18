Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

