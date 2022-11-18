Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.



