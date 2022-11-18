SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $129.23 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

