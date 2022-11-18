Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

STLD stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.