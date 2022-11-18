Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

