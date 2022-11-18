Stephens Downgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Equal Weight

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,011,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 206,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 462,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

