Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $25.76

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $24.37. Stoneridge shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,664 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,960,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.