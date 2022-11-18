Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,878 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Sapiens International worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.2 %

SPNS opened at $19.29 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sapiens International

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

