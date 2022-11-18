Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,149 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 219.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

CMI stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

