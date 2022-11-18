Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPLV stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

