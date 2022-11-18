Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

