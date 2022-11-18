Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,571 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.81 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

