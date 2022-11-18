Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,281 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ATO opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

