Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,564 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $985,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 189,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

