Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,755 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

