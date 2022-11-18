Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.