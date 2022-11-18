Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NUE opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $125.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

