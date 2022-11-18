Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $246.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

