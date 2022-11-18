Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.9 %

RRX stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.