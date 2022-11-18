Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.