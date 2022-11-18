Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of IP opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

