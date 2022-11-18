Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

TLH stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

