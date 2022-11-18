Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

