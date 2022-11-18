Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 89,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

