Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,208 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.