Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 580 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

