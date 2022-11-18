Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

SLAB stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

