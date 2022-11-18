Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

