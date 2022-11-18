Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

