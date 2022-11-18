Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,427 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,908 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

