Synovus Financial Corp Sells 185 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IOO stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

