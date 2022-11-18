Synovus Financial Corp Sells 46,298 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,298 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.