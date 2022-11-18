Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,554 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 212.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $294,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

