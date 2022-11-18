Synovus Financial Corp Takes $1.47 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $147.69 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $404.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

