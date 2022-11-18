Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

