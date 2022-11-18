Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.