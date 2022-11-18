TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,241,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $530,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TRP opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

