Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 4%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 1,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

